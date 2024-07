The Jazz signed Juzang to a four-year, $12 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Juzang spent the last two seasons with the Jazz on two-way contracts, splitting time between the G League and NBA clubs. In 2023-24, he averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.6 minutes across NBA 20 appearances for the Jazz. With Juzang signing his new contract, it appears that Utah sees him as a long-term piece for the franchise.