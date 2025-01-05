Juzang is not in the Jazz's starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Juzang started in the Jazz's last two games and averaged 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over 23.0 minutes per contest over that span. However, he will cede his spot in the starting to John Collins, who is returning Saturday from a five-game absence due to a left hip contusion.
