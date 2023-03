Juzang supplied 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 144-116 loss to Milwaukee.

This game was over in a hurry, so Juzang was able to get extended run in the blowout. He played minutes in the low teens in his previous two games, and he's a candidate to see more run in the final two weeks with the Jazz looking towards the future.