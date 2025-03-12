Juzang won't start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Juzang had started in seven of Utah's last nine games due to injuries to Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen. Now that both are healthy, Juzang will shift to a reserve role. Juzang averaged 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds during that stretch across 20.8 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Back in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Scores season-high 27 points•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Starting Friday vs. Minnesota•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Johnny Juzang: Jumps into starting lineup•