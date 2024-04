Juzang is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Utah Jazz's play-by-play commentator David Locke reports.

Juzang will move to the starting lineup due to the absence of Collin Sexton (illness) and on the heels of a 27-point effort off the bench the last time out. He's made just one start this season, where he posted eight points across 21 minutes in a loss to the Rockets on March 23.