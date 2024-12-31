Share Video

Juzang will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Nuggets.

The sharpshooter will record his first start of the season with Jordan Clarkson retreating to the bench. Over his last five outings, Juzang has averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent from downtown in 14.0 minutes per contest.

