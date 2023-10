Juzang (quadriceps) didn't play in Thursday's 116-113 preseason loss to Utah.

Juzang continues to deal with a quadriceps injury he suffered during Summer League action. Given he didn't play at all during the preseason, his status for the regular season seems murky, at best. Even when he's healthy, the second-year wing will presumably spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the G League.