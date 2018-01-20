Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Active Friday
Jerebko (back) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Jerebko was a surprise addition to the injury report due to back spasms Friday, but it looks like the team was exercising caution with the designation. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, he will be available to play a reserve role off the bench.
