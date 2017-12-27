Jerebko supplied 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.

The eight-year veteran generated his second-best scoring total of December while putting up double-digit shot attempts for the first time since Nov. 28. Jerebko has been relatively steady in his work on the glass, but his scoring has been another matter altogether. Despite often drawing starts at power forward now that Derrick Favors has slid over to center in Rudy Gobert's stead, Jerebko has posted 11 single-digit point totals in 13 December contests.