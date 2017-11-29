Jerebko totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.

Jerebko drew another start at power forward in the Jazz's makeshift frontcourt and equaled his season high in points in the process. The 30-year-old has double-digit scoring efforts in three of his past five contests overall while regularly seeing over 20 minutes in the wake of Rudy Gobert's knee injury. While he's expected to move back to the second unit upon Gobert's return -- a development that would shift Derrick Favors back to the power forward spot Jerebko currently occupies -- Jerebko makes for a viable short-term acquisition in deep formats for owners looking for scoring and rebounding help.