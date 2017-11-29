Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Equals eason-high point total Tuesday
Jerebko totaled 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 win over the Nuggets.
Jerebko drew another start at power forward in the Jazz's makeshift frontcourt and equaled his season high in points in the process. The 30-year-old has double-digit scoring efforts in three of his past five contests overall while regularly seeing over 20 minutes in the wake of Rudy Gobert's knee injury. While he's expected to move back to the second unit upon Gobert's return -- a development that would shift Derrick Favors back to the power forward spot Jerebko currently occupies -- Jerebko makes for a viable short-term acquisition in deep formats for owners looking for scoring and rebounding help.
More News
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will play through illness Monday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Scores six points in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Rough shooting night off bench•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Signs two-year deal with Jazz•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Escapes bench in Game 3 win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.