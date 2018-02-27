Jerebko collected just three points on 1-of-3 shooting while adding eight rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to Houston.

Jerebko saw 17 minutes of action Monday, finishing with a team-high eight rebounds. He is a player with a nice skill set but simply does not see enough court-time to hold and value. It would take an injury or two for him to even be considered in standard leagues, so feel free to steer clear.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories