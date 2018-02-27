Jerebko collected just three points on 1-of-3 shooting while adding eight rebounds in 17 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to Houston.

Jerebko saw 17 minutes of action Monday, finishing with a team-high eight rebounds. He is a player with a nice skill set but simply does not see enough court-time to hold and value. It would take an injury or two for him to even be considered in standard leagues, so feel free to steer clear.