Jerebko will come off the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Pacers, as Derrick Favors (neck) is returning to the starting five, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Jerebko played well in his start Monday, posting 12 points, four boards and one steal in 20 minutes. When coming off the pine this season, he's averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds across 14.0 minutes.