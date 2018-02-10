Jerebko produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets.

Jerebko generated his highest scoring total since Dec. 26 while leading the second unit on the night. The eight-year veteran had gone scoreless over a combined 13 minutes in the prior two games, and he'd generated no better than four points in any of the first four contests of February. While Friday's uptick was certainly encouraging, it also came in what was Jerebko's most abundant minutes total over the last 12 games. Therefore, he remains an option in only the deepest of formats for the time being, and the arrival of former Celtics teammate Jae Crowder at the trade deadline could eat into his opportunities even further.