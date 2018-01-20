Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers
Jerebko (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Jerebko was questionable heading into Friday's game against the Knicks, though ended up playing 12 minutes and providing three points and a rebound. It's looking as if he'll see the floor once more, despite dealing with back spasms. If he's unexpectedly ruled out, Joe Johnson is a candidate to see extra run.
