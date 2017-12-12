Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Probable with illness Wednesday
Jerebko has come down with an illness and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The illness doesn't seem to be too serious, as the team is anticipating him likely taking the floor Wednesday. That said, he'll likely see how he feels going through that day's morning shootaround before another update is made available. Jerebko has seen an expanded role over the past 14 games, averaging 21.3 minutes per game and posting 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.
