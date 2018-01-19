Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Questionable Friday with back spasms
Jerebko is questionable for Friday's contest against the Knicks due to back spasms.
This is the first news of Jerebko dealing with an injury, so he may have aggravated his back during Wednesday's contest against Sacramento. More word on his status should arrive following the team's Friday morning shootaround.
