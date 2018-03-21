Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss
Jerebko had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 loss to the Hawks.
Jerebko drew the start in place of Derrick Favors (sore knee), but he struggled badly on offense. Among the nine Jazz players who saw the court, Jerebko matched Ekpe Udoh for the least playing time. Even if Favors remains sidelined during Thursday's matchup with the Mavericks, Jerebko likely can't be trusted as anything more than a dart throw in daily leagues.
