Jerebko scored five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.

Jerebko was dealing with back issues about a week ago, but since then he has played around 18 minutes in every contest. That's probably what you can expect from him going forward considering he did not have much playing time in the first place, but it would be nice to see him increase his efficiency and cash in on the shots he's taking from the floor, as he is averaging under 25 percent from the floor in the last two games.