Jerebko managed six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in eight minutes during Sunday's 137-110 loss to the Rockets.

Jerebko has appeared in four straight tilts, but he has been a healthy scratch as many times (five) as he has seen the floor this season. Jerbeko would benefit if the Jazz started playing more small-ball. Nevertheless, coach Quin Snyder has been content using Derrick Favors at power forward, forcing Jerebko to fight for leftovers. With Joe Johnson (wrist) sidelined for at least another couple weeks, Jerebko will continue to enjoy an easier route to minutes, but he's clearly still finding his place in the rotation.