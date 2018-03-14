Jerebko recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 110 79 win over the Pistons.

With an obvious blowout evident by halftime, everyone that suited up for the Jazz saw time in this game, and Jerebko was among the most impressive from the bench. The big man grabbed eight boards and even drained a few long-range bombs. Should something happen to Rudy Gobert or Derrick Favors, Jerebko and Jae Crowder would definitely see an uptick in production, but currently he has little fantasy value.