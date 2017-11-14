Jerebko will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Rudy Gobert going down for the next four-to-six weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, Derrick Favors has shifted over to center, which leaves an opening at the power forward position. The Jazz went smaller with Thabo Sefolosha at the four on Saturday against the Nets, though with a matchup with a bigger Timberwolves' frontcourt on tap, coach Quin Snyder has opted to push Jerebko into the top unit instead. That being said, Snyder mentioned that he didn't want to put too much importance on the starter and there's a decent chance Sefolosha still takes on a sizable workload off the bench. Either way, Jerebko is likely in line to surpass the 11 minutes he played on Saturday.