Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Starting at power forward Tuesday
Jerebko will start at power forward in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.
With Derrick Favors being held out of Tuesday's game while he nurses a sore left knee, Jerebko will get the starting nod in the frontcourt. Jerebko has played limited minutes off the bench for the last month or so, but his spot start Tuesday should provide him with an opportunity to see some extended playing time. Jae Crowder is also expected to see a boost in minutes in Favors' absence.
