Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Jerebko will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz have gone with a smaller lineup the last few games, featuring Thabo Sefolosha and Joe Ingles at the two forward spots. However, with a matchup against a Pelicans frontcourt that features superstars Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, coach Quin Snyder will have to switch things up a bit, moving Jerebko into the starting lineup, while bringing Sefelosha off the bench. Jerebko should see a significant boost in playing time after seeing a total of just three minutes over the last two games, but he still finds himself in a tough matchup against the two aforementioned Pelicans' bigs, which could limit his overall upside.
