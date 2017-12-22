Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Starting Thursday
Jerebko will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Jerebko will replace Joe Johnson in the starting lineup. The move was most likely made in order to matchup with the Spurs' frontcourt. The big man is averaging 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, across 21.9 minutes in 10 starts this season.
