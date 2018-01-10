Jerebko will draw the start at power forward over Thabo Sefolosha for Wednesday's tilt against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

With Derrick Favors (ankle) out, coach Quin Synder has been forced to change up his starting five. Jerebko has started 14 games this season, averaging 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in those starts, making him somewhat of a fringe fantasy option even in an increased role.