Jerebko will move back to a bench role for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Jazz continue to alternate Jerebko and Thabo Sefolosha with the top unit, but will once again shift to a smaller unit Friday against the Nuggets. That means Sefolosha will move back into the starting lineup, with Jerebko coming off the bench. The move likely means a few less minutes for Jerebko, as in 18 games off the bench this season, he's averaged just 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds across 14.3 minutes.