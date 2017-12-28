Jerebko will move back to a bench role for Wednesday's tilt with the Warriors.

With Rudy Gobert (knee) sidelined, Jerebko has been starting in the frontcourt alongside Derrick Favors. However, the Jazz will go with a smaller lineup to match up better with the Warriors, which means Thabo Sefolosha will get the start at power forward, with Jerebko coming off the bench. Jerebko will likely see less minutes than the 27 he logged on Tuesday, though with Gobert remaining sidelined, Jerebko should still have a somewhat elevated role off the bench.