Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will play through illness Monday
Jerebko is dealing with an illness, but participated in the Jazz's morning shootaround and will play Monday against the 76ers, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Though it appears Jerebko will be at less-than-optimal health heading into the Jazz's three-game week, it doesn't look as though the illness will impact his availability. Jerebko turned in his best outing of the campaign in the Jazz's blowout win over the Magic on Saturday, supplying a season-high 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes.
