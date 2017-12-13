Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will play Wednesday vs. Chicago
Jerebko (illness) will play during Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Jerebko has seemingly shaken off his illness and will be available Wednesday. He's seen an expanded role over the past 14 contests, posting 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, making him a fantasy option in DFS and deeper, year-long formats.
More News
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Probable with illness Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Equals season-high point total Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will play through illness Monday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Starting at power forward Monday•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Scores six points in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Rough shooting night off bench•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...