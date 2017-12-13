Jerebko (illness) will play during Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Jerebko has seemingly shaken off his illness and will be available Wednesday. He's seen an expanded role over the past 14 contests, posting 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, making him a fantasy option in DFS and deeper, year-long formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop