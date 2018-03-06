Jerebko will draw the start Monday against the Magic as Derrick Favors has been ruled out, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

With Derrick Favors being a late scratch, Jerebko will jump into the starting lineup Monday. The severity of Favors' injury is unknown at this time, so it's not clear if this is just a spot-start for Jerebko or if he could see extended time in the starting lineup. Jerebko is averaging 15.6 minutes over his last five games, however he'll likely see a larger role with Favors out.