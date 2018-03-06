Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will start Monday
Jerebko will draw the start Monday against the Magic as Derrick Favors has been ruled out, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
With Derrick Favors being a late scratch, Jerebko will jump into the starting lineup Monday. The severity of Favors' injury is unknown at this time, so it's not clear if this is just a spot-start for Jerebko or if he could see extended time in the starting lineup. Jerebko is averaging 15.6 minutes over his last five games, however he'll likely see a larger role with Favors out.
