Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Will start Monday
Jerebko will draw the start Monday against the Pacers, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.
With Thabo Sefolosha out for the season with a knee injury and Rudy Gobert still out with a knee injury, Jerebko moves into the starting lineup. Jerebko is averging 3.6 points over 17.1 minutes this season, however the move to the starting lineup will likely lead to an increased role. His stay in the starting lineup probably won't last too long, as Gobert will likely move back into the starting five once he's healthy, bumping Jerebko back to the bench.
