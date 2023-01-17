Clarkson closed Monday's 126-125 victory over Minnesota with 21 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 33 minutes.

Clarkson had his lowest shot output in four games but still led the Jazz in scoring on Monday. His largest contribution was four made triples, as he only recorded one board and one assist all night. He did add a block, his first in over a month, but that's it defensively. The veteran guard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the month of January.