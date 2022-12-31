Clarkson accumulated 25 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-125 loss to the Kings.

Clarkson was just 2-of-3 from the field over the first two quarters but still managed 11 first-half points thanks to 7-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. He was more aggressive in the second half, knocking down six of nine field goal attempts for 14 points while adding six assists, three rebounds and two steals as Utah lost its third consecutive game. Clarkson has now scored at least 20 points in six straight, though he did fail to knock down a three for the first time in eight games.