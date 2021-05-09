Clarkson had 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over Houston.

Clarkson has posted 21 points in back-to-back games and has reached the 20-point plateau in three straight contests, something that has been quite common with him this season. A Sixth Man of the Year award candidate, Clarkson is averaging 19.1 points per game off the bench over his last 11 appearances and should remain a reliable fantasy asset across all formats, especially with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) still sidelined.