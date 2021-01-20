Clarkson finished with 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 118-102 win over the Pelicans.

The return of Joe Ingles (Achilles) from a three-game absence didn't seem to hamper Clarkson, who held down a 25.8 percent usage rate on the night and was able to turn in another productive line. Despite being locked into aa second-unit role, Clarkson has seemingly cemented himself as a must-roster option in standard leagues at this point. He's averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 triples, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.