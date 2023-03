Clarkson (thumb) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will return following two consecutive absences due to a sprained right thumb. The guard could take on increased usage with Lauri Markkanen (back) out and Collin Sexton (hamstring) still shelved. This month, Clarkson is averaging 20.8 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.