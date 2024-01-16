Clarkson ended with 17 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-105 victory over the Pacers.

Clarkson has been excellent as a scoring weapon off the bench for the Jazz this season, and he's scored at least 17 points in all but one of his nine outings in January, a span in which he's averaging a robust 29.7 minutes per game. His scoring prowess makes him an excellent fantasy alternative across all formats despite his bench role.