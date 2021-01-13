Clarkson scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Cavaliers.

The eight boards were a season high for the veteran bench weapon, who scored at least 12 points for the sixth straight game. Clarkson's efforts on the glass have been impressive overall, and he's averaging a career-high 4.5 rebounds a game to begin the season -- a strong showing in the category for a player who's posted a mark better than 3.3 only once before in his career.