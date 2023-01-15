Clarkson had 38 points (16-29 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the 76ers.
With Lauri Markkanen (hip) ruled out, Clarkson took it upon himself to carry the Jazz, helping the team almost pull off an improbable victory. As usual, he added nothing on the defensive end, relying on his scoring to carry his overall fantasy value. If Markkanen is forced to miss additional time, Clarkson could be a sell-high candidate.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Logs season-high rebound total•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Drops 32 points on Cleveland•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Tossed from game•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads team in assists•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Remains consistent scoring source•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Another 20-point outing•