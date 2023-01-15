Clarkson had 38 points (16-29 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the 76ers.

With Lauri Markkanen (hip) ruled out, Clarkson took it upon himself to carry the Jazz, helping the team almost pull off an improbable victory. As usual, he added nothing on the defensive end, relying on his scoring to carry his overall fantasy value. If Markkanen is forced to miss additional time, Clarkson could be a sell-high candidate.