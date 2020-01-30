Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Bounces back against Spurs
Clarkson registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-120 loss at San Antonio.
Clarkson's playing time has remained steady of late, but this could be considered as a nice bounce-back effort for the scoring guard -- Clarkson had scored 10 or fewer points in four straight contests prior to this matchup. He needs to work on his shooting percentages, however, as he has made just 35.8 percent of his field goals and 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts during his last five outings.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...