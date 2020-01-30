Clarkson registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-120 loss at San Antonio.

Clarkson's playing time has remained steady of late, but this could be considered as a nice bounce-back effort for the scoring guard -- Clarkson had scored 10 or fewer points in four straight contests prior to this matchup. He needs to work on his shooting percentages, however, as he has made just 35.8 percent of his field goals and 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts during his last five outings.