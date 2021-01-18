Clarkson put up 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 30 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 109-105 win over the Nuggets.

With Joe Ingles (Achilles) sidelined for the third game in a row, Clarkson was able to take advantage of being the Jazz's undisputed top option off the bench. The 28-year-old appears to be cementing himself as an early frontrunner for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award; through 13 games, he's averaging a career-high 17.5 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field) to go with 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 triples, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals.