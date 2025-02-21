Clarkson (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Clarkson missed the Jazz' final game before the All-Star break, but he recovered during the days in which there weren't any games and should be a reliable offensive weapon for the Jazz regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Clarkson is averaging 21.5 points per game in six February appearances.
