Clarkson notched 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to San Antonio.

Clarkson's 25 points in the loss ranked second among Jazz players behind Lauri Markkanen (32 points). It was the fourth straight game with 20-plus points for Clarkson, who is averaging a career-best 20.3 points per contest on the campaign. The veteran guard's increased output has coincided with his move into the starting unit -- after coming off the bench in all but two games over his first two full seasons with Utah, Clarkson has started in all 36 games in which he has played this year.