Clarkson provided 15 points (5-16 FG, 3=10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

As one might expect, Clarkson's role has expanded amidst Donovan Mitchell's absence, and he rattled off three consecutive games with 22-plus points heading into Saturday's game. Despite the slight regression, Clarkson is in no immediate danger of dropping off, and when Mitchell returns, he will continue to serve as one of the league's best sixth men.