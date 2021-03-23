Clarkson scored 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 120-95 blowout victory over the Bulls.

The Sixth Man of the year frontrunner wasn't efficient in this one, but he continues to provide double-digit point totals off the bench on most nights. Clarkson is having a breakout year, averaging a career-best 17.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over his first 42 games of the season. He has been one of the NBA's top-tier second-unit scorers this season, and he should continue to provide fantasy managers with plenty of points, along with low-end rebounds and assists the rest of the way.