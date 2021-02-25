Clarkson scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed four rebounds in Wednesday's 114-89 victory over the Lakers.

Clarkson tied for the team lead in scoring against the club that drafted him, finishing with double-digit points for the 27th straight contest. The guard is enjoying his finest season and is in contention for the league's Sixth Man award with per-game averages of 18.3 points, 3.3 three-pointers, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.