Clarkson compiled 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3PT) and three rebounds across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 win over the Suns.

With Mike Conley (rest) out of the lineup, Clarkson came off the bench to direct a largely unchanged first-unit offense. The 13-year veteran provided several shots in the arm at key moments during the Jazz's playoff run. Clarkson will be the first man off the bench for the team-s second unit once again this season.