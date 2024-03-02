Clarkson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson's a late addition to the injury report, joining Walker Kessler (foot) as questionable. If the backup guard can't suit up, Kris Dunn, Talen Horton-Tucker and Brice Sensabaugh would be candidates for increased roles.
