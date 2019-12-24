Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Dealt to Utah
Clarkson was traded to the Jazz on Monday in exchange for Dante Exum and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a deal few saw coming, the Jazz will add some scoring punch in Clarkson, who's quietly averaged 14.6 points and 2.4 assists in 23.0 minutes per game for the struggling Cavaliers. The veteran guard, who initially came to Cleveland from the Lakers midway through the 2017-18 season, is shooting 44.2 percent from the field, including a career-best 37.1 percent from three. In swapping Clarkson for Exum, Utah is essentially pulling the plug on the latter, who the franchise drafted No. 5 overall back in 2014.
