Clarkson (ankle) is considered doutbful for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Barring a quick return to health, Clarkson looks on track to miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for Joe Ingles to see a larger workload off the bench, while Matt Thomas could also get some run.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Doubtful vs. Blazers•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Inefficient shooting continues•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Inefficient in win•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Explodes for 28 points from bench•