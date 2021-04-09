Clarkson (ankle) is considered doutbful for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Barring a quick return to health, Clarkson looks on track to miss his second consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. Should he ultimately get ruled out, look for Joe Ingles to see a larger workload off the bench, while Matt Thomas could also get some run.

